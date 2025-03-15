Ph.D. awarded to Ms Joan Rita O’Brien of St Aloysius University

Mangaluru: Ms Joan Rita O’Brien, Assistant Professor and HOD of Sociology, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), has been awarded a Ph.D. for her thesis “Warp and Weft: A Comparative Study on the Lives of the Handloom Weavers in Jajpur District, Odisha and Bagalkot District, Karnataka” by Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

She was successfully guided by Dr Mary Gabriella Bage, a former professor at the PG Department of Sociology at Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

She is the proud daughter of the Late Dr Colin Joseph O’Brien, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Adamas University, West Bengal, and Visiting Professor of English at Manipur University, Manipur, and the granddaughter of Late Dr. Amos P O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor, Berhampur University, Odisha and HOD English, Banaras Hindu University and Ravenshaw University.



