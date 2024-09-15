Piyush Goyal greets BAPS chief on 91st birthday, says ‘Swamiji’s darshan fills him with divine energy’

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid a visit to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) premises and extended heartfelt greetings to Mahant Swami Maharaj on his 91st birthday.

He described the moment as ‘wonderful and overwhelming’, and added: “I have been filled with divine energy after getting the darshan of Swamiji.”

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the president guru and president of BAPS, turned 91 on September 13, 2024.

Piyush Goyal, taking to his social media handle, said that he had the good fortune of paying his obeisance and also receiving the blessings of Swami ji.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry also shared the pictures of his meeting with the spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Piyush Goyal also made an emotional recall of his association with the then Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1995. Pramukh Swami Maharaj remained BAPS president for a tenure of more than 50 years, from 1950 – 2016.

“I still remember the year 1995 when I was a part of the 37-day Amrit Mahotsav organized at Chunabhatti, Sion on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the then Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji,” Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

“My mind became happy after a long discussion about those old memories,” he added.

The Union Minister further lauded the Swaminarayan Sanstha for doing excellent work in the field of social welfare along with religious awakening.

Shedding light on his devotion to the BAPS and Swaminarayan Sanstha, Piyush Goyal said that he never misses a chance to visit the temple on foreign visits and bow before the Almighty.

“Even today, during my travels in India and abroad, I take out time to visit BAPS temple and receive blessings,” he stated.

Notably, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a volunteer-driven mission aimed at improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony. Seva (selfless service to society) remains its cornerstone.