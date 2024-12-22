PKL 11: With win over Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi set a record for unbeaten matches in a season

Pune: In what was a clash between two top teams of Season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Dabang Delhi K.C. prevailed over Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-31 in Match 126 at the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Saturday. Led by Ashu Malik’s 17th Super 10 of the season, Dabang Delhi K.C. – who have moved back to third on the points table after the win – fended off a late charge by the two-time PKL champions to continue their remarkable form.

The win added Dabang Delhi K.C. to PKL history books, having gone 14 matches without a loss in PKL 11. Ironically, they broke Jaipur Pink Panthers’ 13-match unbeaten record in a single PKL campaign (season 10). The team coached by Joginder Narwal also equalled Puneri Paltans’ 14-match unbeaten record, which was created over the 10th and 11th PKL seasons.

Both teams began on an equal footing, exchanging the points regularly. Ashu Malik was tackled by Ankush Rathee, while Arjun Deshwal got Gaurav Chhillar, after which Naveen Kumar got Arjun, and Ashu Malik got Ronak Singh. However, the tide shifted in the sixth minute as Dabang Delhi K.C. picked up key momentum.

Ashu Malik, in his trademark self, got the two remaining Jaipur Pink Panthers players – Ankush Rathee and Lucky Sharma – to inflict the first All Out of the match. That set the platform for Joginder Narwal’s team, as they continued to dominate their opponents.

Abhijeet Malik’s multi-point raid got Ashish Malik and Gaurav Chhillar, but then Naveen Kumar got Surjeet Singh and Ankush in consecutive raids, keeping the pressure on the two-time PKL champions. Ashu Malik completed his Super 10 with ease, in a do-or-die raid that got Lucky Sharma off the mat.

As the second half began, the game featured multiple do-or-die raids from both teams, with some key defensive plays including Surjeet blocking Naveen and Ashish successfully containing Sombir Mehra. The Jaipur Pink Panthers showed signs of a comeback with a super tackle against Ashu and a skillful running hand touch by Sombir Mehra.

A mini-comeback was completed with five minutes remaining as Arjun Deshwal was once again the main aggressor. Three successful raids from him left Dabang Delhi K.C. with just Yogesh on the mat, who was caught by Reza Mirbagheri, as the ALL OUT was inflicted on the season 8 PKL champions, getting the scores level.

With 2 minutes to go and the fans on the edge of their seats, Ashu Malik’s running hand touch caught Sombir Mehra, while Yogesh tackled Abhijeet Malik to give Dabang Delhi K.C. a narrow two-point lead. The Naveen Express also joined the party with a touch on Ankush Rathee. In some last-minute drama, Arjun Deshwal was adjudged to have been in the air when crossing the mid-line despite touching two Dabang Delhi K.C., as he missed out on equalling the score, with Jaipur Pink Panther losing by just two points.