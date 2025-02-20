PM has a vision for this city, we will implement it together: Kapil Mishra

Delhi: Ahead of taking oath as Delhi Minister, BJP MLA-elect Kapil Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for the national capital which will be implemented by the new government.

He said this while speaking to the media after visiting a temple.

“I express my gratitude to Mata Rani and seek her blessings to have the strength to implement PM Modi’s vision and serve the people effectively…I have not come here (to the temple) to ask for anything, I am here to express gratitude. PM has a vision for this city, we will implement it together…,” said Mishra.

He further said that whatever is needed for the development of Delhi will be done. “It is all happening with the blessings of the Almighty,” he added.

His wife, Priti Mishra, who was accompanying him, said she was feeling so proud and expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for including her husband in the team (Council of Ministers in Delhi).

Kapil Mishra is one among the six ministers who will take oath along with CM-designate Rekha Gupta in Ramlila Maidan. The other ministers to take the oath are — Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party Minister, won from the Karawal Nagar Assembly seat by defeating AAP rival Manoj Kumar Tyagi by a margin of 23,355 votes. The constituency considered a BJP bastion, has seen only one non-BJP win in recent history, when Mishra won from the constituency in 2015 on an AAP ticket. He, however, left the AAP in 2019 and joined the BJP.

Earlier, BJP MLA-elect Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also set to take oath as Minister, said “…I have been given the opportunity to serve as a minister in Delhi. I am grateful for the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Jagat Prakash Nadda… I am especially thankful that after twelve years, our leadership has reinstated the position of a Sikh Minister, which was lost due to the AAP government’s policies…”