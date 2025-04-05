PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Independence Square in Colombo on Saturday, as Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hosted him during his State Visit to the island nation.

This marks PM Modi’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka since 2014 and his first since President Dissanayake assumed office.

The ceremony was attended by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and key members of Dissanayake’s Cabinet.

PM Modi arrived in Colombo late on Friday evening from Bangkok following his participation in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. The invitation for the visit was extended by the Sri Lankan President during his maiden official trip to India in December last year.

Despite heavy rains, hundreds of Sri Lankans and members of the Indian diaspora lined the streets and gathered outside Bandaranaike International Airport and the hotel to greet the Indian leader with enthusiasm.

Welcoming him at the airport were top ministers from the Sri Lankan government, including Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena.

Shortly after landing, PM Modi took to X and wrote, “Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka.”

Sri Lanka considers Dissanayake’s State Visit to India last December a “watershed moment” in its bilateral ties with New Delhi.

PM Modi now becomes the first foreign leader to be hosted by the new President, further cementing the deep diplomatic bond shared by the two countries.

Ahead of the visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored the importance of the India-Sri Lanka partnership.

“The India-Sri Lanka relationship is deeply rooted in civilisational links, shared history, religion, culture, and strong people-to-people ties. In the modern era, it has evolved into a close economic, cultural, and technical partnership. Sri Lanka is an integral part of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, and this relationship, built on mutual trust and goodwill, has stood the test of time,” he said.

Recalling India’s swift assistance during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis in 2022, Misri said, “India was glad to be able to play a key role in the economic stabilisation and recovery of the country, thereby demonstrating its commitment as a dependable neighbour and as a first responder to any crisis in the region.”

Prime Minister Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Dissanayake, reviewing progress on joint initiatives outlined in the “Joint Vision for Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future” adopted during the President’s December visit to India.

Several bilateral agreements across sectors, such as energy connectivity, digitisation, defence, health, and multisectoral grant assistance, are expected to be signed in the presence of both leaders.

In addition to his official meetings, Prime Minister Modi will engage with senior political leaders and other dignitaries of Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, he will accompany President Dissanayake to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects supported by Indian financial assistance.

The two leaders will also visit the revered Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex, an iconic site symbolising the civilisational ties between the two countries. PM Modi had previously paid homage at the temple during his 2015 visit and later revisited Sri Lanka in 2019.

The ongoing visit will also cover discussions on long-pending issues related to Indian fishermen. Both leaders are expected to address matters concerning the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and their fishing boats.

The Indian government has consistently maintained that the safety, security, and welfare of Indian fishermen are of the highest priority and has pursued the matter with Sri Lankan authorities through diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms.

“The Prime Minister has raised this matter in all recent interactions, including the December 16, 2024, meeting with the Sri Lankan President,” Foreign Secretary Misri noted.

He also highlighted the historical background of the issue, tracing it to maritime boundary arrangements agreed upon in the 1970s between both nations.

“We have repeatedly requested the Sri Lankan Government to treat the fishermen issue as a humanitarian and livelihood concern without using force under any circumstances,” Misri added.

The Prime Minister’s current visit is seen as a continuation of India’s sustained outreach to its neighbours under the Neighbourhood First policy, aimed at fostering greater cooperation, connectivity, and mutual respect across South Asia. He is scheduled to return to New Delhi on April 6.