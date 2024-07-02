PM Modi accuses Congress of historical bias against Dalits, backward classes

New Delhi: While replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress has consistently treated Dalits and backward classes unfairly.

He also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation regarding reservation policies. Additionally, the Prime Minister presented several factual points in the Lower House to support his assertions on these matters.

PM Modi recounted a historical incident to illustrate why Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution and a Bharat Ratna recipient, resigned from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s Congress-led Cabinet.

According to PM Modi, “Dr. Ambedkar resigned due to the Congress party’s injustice towards Dalits and backward communities. This injustice led him to step down from Nehru’s Cabinet.”

Further intensifying his attack, PM Modi said, “Dr. Ambedkar exposed Nehruji’s unfair treatment of Dalits and backward classes. When he resigned, he pointed out that the Cabinet mirrored the Congress’ ethos, stating he could no longer suppress his indignation.”

PM Modi continued his critique, alleging that Nehru made concerted efforts to undermine Ambedkar’s political career, strategically engineering his defeat in elections.

He also accused the Congress of celebrating Ambedkar’s electoral losses.

Moving on, PM Modi claimed that the party denied Jagjivan Ram, another influential Dalit leader, his rightful opportunity to become the Prime Minister after the Emergency.

He cited a book quoting Indira Gandhi’s alleged statement that Jagjivan Ram should not ascend to the PM’s office because he would refuse to step down once appointed.

PM Modi further asserted that Congress mistreated leaders like Charan Singh and Sitaram Kesri, as he accused the party of historically opposing reservations for backward classes.

He referenced instances such as Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to chief ministers urging them to oppose reservation, Indira Gandhi’s shelving of the Mandal Commission report, and Rajiv Gandhi’s lengthy parliamentary speech against reservation, which he claimed was the longest speech of the former PM available on Parliament’s record.

With Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent focus on reservation and caste census during his election campaign, PM Modi’s remarks labelling Congress as anti-Dalit and anti-reservation are being seen as significant.

PM Modi’s remarks also hold implications for Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, whose political strategy centres around the PDA alliance (Pichchde – backward classes, Dalit, Alpsankhyak – minorities). Samajwadi Party is currently allied with the Congress.