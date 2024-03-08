PM Modi announces cut in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on women’s day



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In a post on his official X handle, PM Modi said, “Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.

“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them.”

This decision is one of a series of steps that PM Narendra Modi has been consistently taking since he first took oath of office in 2014. His commitment to women-led development has been a consistent leadership and policy approach.

Under his leadership, the Gujarat government established a high-powered committee dedicated to women’s welfare, which formulated the ‘Nari Gaurav Niti’ on January 23, 2002 — just three months after PM Modi assumed office.

This policy emphasized creating awareness among all administrative departments about women’s socio-economic, educational, and developmental needs and actively involving them in its implementation (an approach that continues even today).

Then, in 2006, the Gujarat state government formally introduced the ‘Nari Gaurav Niti’ policy to promote gender equality and sensitize government departments to the importance of women’s welfare.

As India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi continues to prioritise the empowerment of women and the promotion of women-led development –principles deeply ingrained in his leadership philosophy.