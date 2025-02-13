PM Modi arrives in Washington DC to rousing welcome by Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (local time) for an official working visit, marking a new chapter in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday morning, PM Modi said: “A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them.”

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will meet with US President Donald Trump, members of the US Cabinet, and prominent industry leaders to strengthen bilateral ties.

Upon his arrival at Blair House, the Prime Minister was greeted by a large group of Indian diaspora members who braved the cold to welcome him. Chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed as the crowd cheered and waved the Indian tricolour. PM Modi took a moment to interact with the gathering, expressing his gratitude for their warm reception.

This visit is expected to focus on key areas such as technology, defence, trade, and energy, further enhancing the growing partnership between India and the US.

PM Modi’s visit to the US comes at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the United States after Trump assumed office for the second term.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a meeting with US President Trump.

PM Modi will be staying at the Blair House — the historic guest lodging for dignitaries visiting the White House. Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, this historic home is no ordinary guest house.

Blair House has hosted presidents, royalty, and world leaders, earning its nickname as “the world’s most exclusive hotel”.

Blair House is more than just a luxurious guest house. It’s a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, “Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.”

“This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world,” he added.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.

During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting in January 2025.

Notably, India and the US launched a “strategic partnership” in 2005.

The ties between the two nations were elevated to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during Trump’s visit to India in February 2020.

During the first Trump administration, the Indo-Pacific region gained significant attention as a key strategic area in the US foreign policy.

PM Modi is travelling to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France.

During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time).

The two leaders discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, “reliable” US nuclear technology, an official statement from the White House said.