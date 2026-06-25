PM Modi congratulates Armenian PM on winning polls, thanks him for evacuation help

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to receive a phone call from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent regional developments.

PM Modi congratulated Pashinyan and his party on their victory in the recently held parliamentary elections in Armenia. He also expressed gratitude for Armenia’s role in facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran amid the turbulence in West Asia.

According to PM Modi, the leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the “warm and multifaceted partnership” between India and Armenia.

The conversation touched on expanding cooperation in trade, defence, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

“We look forward to working closely together to take India-Armenia relations to new heights,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The call comes at a significant moment for Armenia, which has been navigating complex regional dynamics following its recent elections.

Nikol Pashinyan, who has led Armenia since 2018, secured another mandate despite political challenges stemming from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and domestic opposition.

His government has sought to balance ties with Russia, the European Union and neighbouring states, while also deepening partnerships with countries like India.

India and Armenia established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have since built cooperation across multiple sectors.

Defence collaboration, particularly in training and technology, has been a growing area of engagement. Trade ties, though modest, have shown potential, with both sides keen to expand exchanges in pharmaceuticals, IT and engineering.

The evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran highlights Armenia’s role as a reliable partner in times of crisis.

With West Asia witnessing heightened tensions, India has been working to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad, and Armenia’s assistance was seen as a gesture of goodwill.

The reaffirmation of ties between PM Modi and Pashinyan signals New Delhi’s intent to broaden its outreach in the Caucasus region, where strategic interests in energy, connectivity and security are increasingly important.