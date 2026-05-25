PM Modi creating new opportunities for youth: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Bengaluru: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday said India is creating unprecedented opportunities for youth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through growth in the semiconductor sector, startups, digital innovation, and skill development initiatives.

Addressing the “Dialogue with Young Minds” programme organised by Youth for Nation in Bengaluru, Nabin said India was achieving new milestones in emerging sectors and empowering the younger generation with opportunities never seen before.

He said meaningful discussions were held on the role of youth leadership and the participation of young people in realising the vision of a developed India.

Criticising the Congress government in Karnataka, Nabin alleged that it had betrayed the aspirations of the youth.

He claimed that rampant corruption and misgovernance under the Congress administration exposed the party’s lack of vision for the future and the potential of India’s youth.

B.Y. Vijayendra, MLA and Karnataka BJP president, and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya were among the leaders who participated in the event.

Further taking to social media platform X, Nitin Nabin stated: “Today in Bengaluru, I participated in the ‘Interaction with Young Minds’ programme organised by Youth for Nation, where I had meaningful discussions with the youth on their role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat and the importance of leadership among young minds.”

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India is scaling new heights in semiconductors, startups, digital innovation, and skill development, creating unprecedented opportunities for our youth.”

However, the Congress government in Karnataka has betrayed the aspirations of young people, he alleged.

“Rising corruption and poor governance during their tenure have exposed the Congress Party’s complete lack of vision for the future and potential of India’s youth,” he said.

Nitin Nabin earlier alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka had betrayed the people’s trust and deceived them over the last three years.

Nabin claimed that internal conflicts within the Congress had led to neglect of public welfare works.

He alleged that the government had become disconnected from people’s welfare and was more focused on internal political issues.



