PM Modi guarantees continuation of free welfare schemes in Delhi

New Delhi: No existing public welfare scheme in Delhi will be withdrawn after BJP comes to power in Delhi, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, virtually guaranteeing the continuation of free water, power and bus travel for women offered by the current AAP government.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating a new section of a Metro corridor from Janakpuri West station, PM Modi slammed the ruling AAP for “spreading lies” about the future of the existing welfare schemes if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

“When BJP comes to power in Delhi, no public welfare scheme will be withdrawn. Additionally, the corrupt middlemen and beneficiaries will be uprooted,” said PM Modi, likening the AAP government and its rule to a disaster – ‘AAPada’.

In the build-up to a high-voltage BJP-AAP fight in Assembly elections, PM Modi listed the reasons why Delhi needs a BJP Chief Minister and assured voters of higher income, bigger savings, better schemes for women to help them run households with ease and better education and security for girls.

“I am confident Delhi residents will show the door to ‘AAPada’ people and allow the BJP to build a modern National Capital in the 21st Century,” said PM Modi.

Encouraging the audience to repeat with him his new slogan, “Aapda nahin sahenge, badalke rahenge”, PM Modi was at his combative best as he pointed to a news report on CAG findings that confirmed corruption in the renovation of “Sheesh Mahal” or official residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“The biggest shocker is that when people were suffering from COVID-19, they were planning to indulge in wasteful expenditure and increase the budget for ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by three times,” he said.

He lamented how public money was wasted in “Sheesh Mahal” for buying a silk carpet for Rs 16 lakh, TV console for Rs 20 lakh and kitchen equipment for Rs 39 lakh.

The PM accused the AAP government of having doubtful “niyat” (intention) and lacking “nishtha” (devotion) towards people and said the time has come to remove the corrupt and elect BJP’s honest candidates.

“AAPada people are fuming ever since I exposed them,” he said, adding that Sheesh Mahal is an example of their dishonesty.

“Look at the level of decay they have pushed Delhi into. All seasons in Delhi have become ‘AAPada-kaal’ (disaster) for the people. In summer, there is a shortage of drinking water, during monsoon there is waterlogging and during winter people are left gasping for breath due to air pollution,” he said.

Accusing the AAPada government of destroying the city’s transport system, PM Modi said the Centre is trying to improve e-mobility by giving 1,200 e-buses but they have destroyed the system due to poor maintenance.

“They also created hurdles in the distribution of 30,000 houses to the poor. We are regularising unauthorised colonies but they have failed to supply water and power to them,” he said, adding that the Centre’s attempts to introduce Ayushman Bharat- Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana were also blocked by the AAP government.

With just a month left for polls in Delhi, PM Modi seems to be gearing up to shoulder the load of BJP’s campaign in the city where the party has not won an Assembly election for 27 years.

Through his public rallies, PM Modi has constantly tried to expose the falsehood being spread by the ruling AAP, claiming that the AAPada people have been creating hurdles for the BJP in serving citizens.

Delhi BJP sources indicated that more such rallies of PM Modi were lined up ahead of the Assembly elections for 70 seats scheduled around February.