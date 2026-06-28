PM Modi highlights Meghalaya’s living root bridges in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, lauds conservation efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Meghalaya’s iconic living root bridges, describing them as a remarkable example of harmony between humans and nature, while urging people to preserve the unique heritage and support efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for the natural structures.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said Meghalaya is renowned not only for its picturesque landscapes and clouds but also for the warmth and hospitality of its people.

He said the state’s living root bridges are among India’s most extraordinary natural and cultural treasures, noting that, unlike conventional bridges, these structures are painstakingly created over several decades by carefully guiding the roots of rubber trees across streams.

“These are living bridges that continue to grow stronger with time. They reflect the creativity, patience and deep respect for nature of the people of Meghalaya,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the bridges demonstrate what humanity can achieve by working in harmony with nature and termed them a priceless heritage of the country.

He also announced that India has applied to include Meghalaya’s living root bridges on the UNESCO World Heritage Site network.

Highlighting the challenges posed by climate change, PM Modi said local communities have taken the lead in protecting the fragile ecosystem surrounding the bridges.

He said residents themselves undertook the task of identifying and counting the bridges, as there was no comprehensive record of their existence earlier.

Today, local communities maintain more than 120 living root bridges, with dedicated teams carrying out annual inspections of their condition, while others have established nurseries to strengthen the surrounding environment, he added.

The Prime Minister also praised Padma awardee Hally War for dedicating more than five decades to the preservation of the living root bridges, describing his commitment as an inspiration for the nation.

PM Modi urged people who have visited the root bridges to share their photographs on social media, saying such efforts would encourage more people to learn about and appreciate Meghalaya’s unique natural heritage.