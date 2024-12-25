PM Modi, Kharge extend warm wishes on Christmas, highlight peace, unity

New Delhi: On the joyous occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt greetings on Wednesday, emphasising the values of compassion, peace, and unity.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared his warm wishes and reflected on the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ. In his post, he wrote:

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity.”

PM Modi also shared a video from his recent visit to the Christmas programme organised by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI). In the video, he highlighted the enduring significance of Jesus Christ’s teachings:

“Jesus Christ showed the path of compassion and selfless service to the world. We celebrate and remember Jesus so that we can imbibe these values in our lives. I believe this is our personal responsibility, a social obligation, and also our duty as a nation.”

“Today, the country is taking this spirit forward through the resolve of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas.’ The teachings of the Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work together to make this spirit stronger,” said PM Modi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his Christmas greetings, focusing on the ideals of forgiveness, service, and compassion. In his post on X, he wrote: “To my fellow citizens, I extend warm wishes on Christmas, which embodies the ideals of forgiveness, peace, and unity.

The festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption, and amity. The values of compassion for all living beings and concern for those in need imbue this joyous occasion with a unique spirit of sharing,” said Kharge adding “May these festivities usher in a new era of hope, happiness, and prosperity for all. Merry Christmas!”



