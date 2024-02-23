PM Modi makes night inspection of newly-built Varanasi road



Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on a two-day visit on Thursday, inspected the recently inaugurated Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road in the night.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Built at a cost of Rs 360 crore, the road reduces the travel time between the Banaras Hindu University and the Varanasi airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes. Similarly, it also reduces the travel time between Lahartara and Kachahri from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

Earlier on his arrival to Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary at the airport.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation for and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore during his two-day visit to Varanasi.