PM Modi meets ‘friend’ French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on Monday with a hug by French President Emmanuel Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.

“Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris,” PM Modi posted on X on Monday.

At the dinner, the Prime Minister also met US Vice President J.D. Vance, who is also in France to attend the AI Summit.

“PM @narendramodi interacts with President @EmmanuelMacron and USA @VP @JDVance in Paris,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.

During his three-day visit to France, PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.

He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris.

“A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.

PM Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO’s Forum.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with “my friend” President Macron.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

This is PM Modi’s sixth visit to France, according to officials.

The AI Action Summit will bring together global leaders and tech CEOs to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a focus on innovation and ethical development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi’s visit will also include significant bilateral engagements with President Macron.

“The Prime Minister will hold talks with President Macron, and together, they will undertake several key initiatives aimed at further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership,” the MEA stated.

Just before the departure, PM Modi also shared key highlights of his visit, which promises to strengthen India’s global ties and spotlight critical areas of international collaboration.

“At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from February 10 to 12. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a significant gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs. Our discussions will focus on fostering a collaborative approach to Artificial Intelligence, aimed at driving innovation and ensuring that this powerful technology serves the public good in an inclusive, secure, and trustworthy manner,” he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the bilateral dimension of the visit.

“We will also travel to the historic city of Marseille, where I will inaugurate India’s first Consulate in France. Additionally, I look forward to visiting the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a vital project that aims to harness fusion energy for global benefit, where India is a key member of the consortium.”