PM Modi meets Zelensky, reiterates India’s support for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict

New York: India remains open to providing all support to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting in New York on Monday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future and discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward in pursuing a path to peace.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi during the meeting reiterated India’s “clear, consistent and constructive” approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders.

“Met President Zelensky in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

The two leaders recalled the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Ukraine and expressed satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties, the MEA said in a statement.

This was the third meeting between the two leaders in little over three months. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch, the MEA stated.

Prime Minister Modi visited Ukraine in August at the invitation of President Zelensky. The visit was significant as it marked the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992.

The Prime Minister during the visit had made it clear that India, often labelled as neutral in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has always taken a side by firmly batting for peace.