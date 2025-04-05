PM Modi pays tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi expressed admiration for Jagjivan Ram’s tireless efforts in fighting for the rights of the underprivileged and his contributions to the nation’s progress.

In his post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Respectful tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister of the country Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. His lifelong struggle for the rights of the deprived and the oppressed will always remain a source of inspiration.”

In a video message shared on the same platform, the Prime Minister highlighted the immense legacy of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

“He dedicated his life to the betterment of the poor and spent many years in the service of the nation,” PM Modi said. He also recalled Jagjivan Ram’s significant role during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, stating, “Thakur Jagjivan Ram wanted two things, a strong India and a democratic India. When we strongly retaliated against Pakistan, Thakur Ji was the Defence Minister of India.”

The Prime Minister further added that Jagjivan Ram was the first Congress leader to raise his voice against the Emergency.

“During those difficult days, when people were getting arrested, he emerged as a voice of strength and encouraged people not to fear,” PM Modi said. He concluded his tribute by paying his respects to the leader on his birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to the legendary leader, acknowledging Jagjivan Ram’s unparalleled service to the nation.

The CM remarked, “Babuji was born in a poor family and rose to the highest position with his unwavering dedication.”

Babu Jagjivan Ram, widely known as Babuji, was one of India’s most prominent Dalit icons.

His work in championing the rights of the oppressed and his significant political roles, including as the Defence Minister during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and later as Deputy Prime Minister from 1977 to 1979, solidified his place in Indian history.

His legacy as a leader who fought for social justice and national unity continues to inspire generations.