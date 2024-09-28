PM Modi pays tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’

New Delhi: On the 95th birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, India’s most celebrated and revered playback singer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the legend.

Taking to X on Saturday morning, the Prime Minister expressed: “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. She will always live on in the hearts and minds of people due to her soulful songs.”

“Lata Didi and I had a special bond. I have been fortunate to receive her affection and blessings,” he added.

Accompanying his post, PM Modi shared a picture of himself with the singer. The photo, however, leads the viewer to a story by her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, also a prominent music composer who, for The Indian Express, shed light on the bond between ‘Narendra bhai’ and the legendary singer on the occasion.

“Lata Didi would always express her pride in Narendra Modi’s achievements as Prime Minister and the positive changes he was making in the country. Didi always said, ‘My brother Modi will lead the country forward,’ and he has done so over the past decade,” Hridaynath Mangeshkar wrote.

Born as Hema Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar was also an occasional music composer. Celebrated as one of the most influential singers in the Subcontinent, her voice is as popular in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal as it is in India.

Mangeshkar recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages as well as a few foreign languages.

She has a number of accolades from India and abroad to her credit including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Bharat Ratna. She was the second singer to receive India’s highest civilian honour. France conferred its highest civilian honour and made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

Her career in the Indian music industry spanned over eight decades, earning her honorific titles like the ‘Queen of Melody’, ‘Nightingale of India’, and ‘Voice of the Millennium’.

She passed away on February 6, 2022, in Mumbai at the age of 92.