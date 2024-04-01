PM Modi pays tributes to Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on 117th birth anniversary



New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday paid tributes to prominent Lingayat scholar, educator, and spiritual leader, Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu, on his 117th birth anniversary.

The Siddaganga Math seer passed away at the age of 111 years on January 22, 2019.

“Tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He has made unparalleled contributions towards community service, embodying the true spirit of selflessness and compassion,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

“His work in education, health care and social welfare has touched millions of lives, and set a profound example of dedication and humanitarian service. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society,” he added.

The revered seer was born on April 1, 1907, in Veerapura Village of Ramanagara, and was considered as the incarnation of Basavanna, the 12th Century social reformer.

Also known as a “walking god” among his followers, he established 132 institutions for education and training and was known for his philanthropic works.

The government in 2015 conferred him with Padma Bhushan — the third-highest civilian award in India.

Earlier in 2007, he was also conferred the Karnataka Ratna award.



