PM Modi to address nation in 135th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with citizens of India and the global Indian diaspora in the 135th episode of his popular monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The much-anticipated broadcast, which has become a significant platform for the Prime Minister to share his thoughts on key national issues, policy initiatives, and inspirational stories, will once again reach millions of listeners across the country and abroad.

Scheduled to air live on All India Radio (Akashvani), the programme will be broadcast simultaneously across the entire Akashvani and Doordarshan network.

It will also be available on the AIR News website and the NewsOnAir mobile app, ensuring wide digital accessibility.

For those who prefer online viewing, the episode will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In keeping with its inclusive approach, Akashvani will broadcast the programme in various regional languages immediately after the original Hindi version, allowing people from diverse linguistic backgrounds to connect with Prime Minister Modi’s message in their preferred language.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ has evolved into one of the most effective tools of direct communication between the leadership and the public since its inception.

Over the years, the programme has covered a wide range of subjects, including governance, innovation, youth empowerment, environmental conservation, cultural heritage, and welfare schemes.

It has also highlighted ordinary citizens doing extraordinary work, thereby fostering a sense of national pride and unity.

As the 135th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ approaches, anticipation is high among listeners who look forward to the Prime Minister’s reflections on contemporary issues and his vision for India’s future.

The programme continues to bridge the gap between the government and the people, encouraging public participation and awareness.

Citizens have been encouraged to tune in at 11 a.m. sharp on Sunday to listen to the Prime Minister’s address.

Those unable to catch the live broadcast can access the recorded version later on the same digital platforms.

With its consistent reach and relevance, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ remains a unique initiative in public communication, strengthening the bond between the Prime Minister and the people he serves.