Ex-Raj CM Gehlot levels corruption charges at Union Minister after row over farm subsidy from Ministry

Jaipur: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary has found himself at the centre of a political storm after reports revealed that he received a government subsidy of Rs 99.03 lakh for a commercial cucumber cultivation project under a scheme administered by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), an autonomous body functioning under the Union Agriculture Ministry, where he serves as the ex-officio Vice-Chairman.

The development triggered sharp criticism on Saturday from the Opposition, which has termed it a clear case of conflict of interest, raising ethical questions over a Minister receiving financial assistance from a board under his own Ministry.

Responding to the controversy while speaking to reporters in Ajmer, MoS Choudhary dismissed the allegations and defended the subsidy, asking, “What is wrong with it?”

He said that the benefit was sanctioned strictly under the rules and that there was no misuse of his official position.

The subsidy was sanctioned under the NHB’s Development of Commercial Horticulture scheme for a high-tech polyhouse project established at MoS Choudhary’s private farm in Peeh village of Didwana-Kuchaman district.

According to reports, the total project cost stands at Rs 1.99 crore.

MoS Choudhary invested Rs 49.8 lakh from his own resources, while Rs 1.49 crore was financed through an HDFC Bank loan.

The project reportedly received in-principle approval within 14 days of the application submitted in April 2025.

The final approval was granted in March 2026, after which the Rs 99.03-lakh subsidy was directly credited to the bank loan account.

Rejecting allegations of impropriety, MoS Choudhary said he has been engaged in farming for nearly five decades and questioned whether becoming a public representative meant giving up agriculture.

“I am the son of a farmer and have been farming since childhood. Should I stop farming simply because I became an MP or a Union Minister?” he added.

The Union Minister asserted that the subsidy was granted under a standard NHB scheme available to all eligible farmers across the country and denied using his office for personal benefit.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed it as “yet another disturbing example of institutionalised corruption and conflict of interest under the Narendra Modi government”.

“How can a Union Minister of State for Agriculture receive a subsidy of nearly Rs 1 crore for his own farm under a scheme administered by his own Ministry? This raises serious questions about propriety, ethics, and accountability in public office. While ordinary farmers struggle through endless bureaucratic hurdles for even modest assistance, BJP Ministers and those in positions of influence appear to have privileged access to government benefits worth crores,” Gehlot said.

“Whether it is allegations involving BJP-rules state Chief Ministers or these serious questions surrounding Union Ministers, the Prime Minister’s continued silence only deepens public concern. What does this silence signify? The Prime Minister once promised the nation, “Neither will I take a bribe, nor will I let anyone else take one.” Today, when questions are being raised about the conduct of his own Ministers, why has that commitment been abandoned,” he asked.

Meanwhile, MoS Choudhary said details of the project — including the bank loan and subsidy amount — have been publicly displayed on an information board installed at his farm.

He added that Agriculture department officials have inspected the project on multiple occasions.

The Union Minister’s aides also claimed that MoS Choudhary had first applied for the scheme in 2018, but the proposal was rejected because of incomplete technical documentation, saying that this demonstrated he had followed the prescribed legal process.

The Opposition, however, has intensified its attack, saying that although the subsidy may not violate any statutory provision, it raises serious ethical concerns since the beneficiary is a Union Minister whose Ministry oversees the implementing agency.

The controversy has gained further political significance as it comes amid speculation over a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle.

MoS Choudhary has dismissed the allegations as part of a “politically motivated” campaign aimed at tarnishing his image.