PM Modi to address three public rallies in MP on April 24



Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on April 24 and will address three back-to-back public rallies in the state.

PM Modi will address an election rally in the Sagar Lok Sabha seat, following which, he will reach Harda (Betul LS seat) and then attend a roadshow in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabah MP Vivek Tankha said that the BJP has asked schools and parents to send children to attend PM Modi’s rally.

“BJP is pressuring private and government schools and parents to sens their children to attend PM Modi’s roadshow in Bhopal which is unfair,” Vivek Tankha said.