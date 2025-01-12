PM Modi to attend Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on Sunday at Bharat Mandapam here on the occasion of National Youth Day commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

He will engage with 3,000 young leaders from across the country and also address them.

PM Modi posted on X on Saturday that it is a tribute to India’s youth power and a very special day as it is the Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda.

“On this occasion, I will spend the entire day with my young friends at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025. Over conversations and lunch, we will discuss various subjects aimed at building a Viksit Bharat.”

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister’s Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality. In line with this, on this National Youth Day, the Prime Minister will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation’s future leaders.

According to the government press release, innovative young leaders will make ten PowerPoint presentations representing the ten thematic areas pivotal to India’s development before the Prime Minister. “These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India’s most pressing challenges.”

The Prime Minister will also release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

In a unique setting, the Prime Minister will join the young leaders for lunch, providing them an opportunity to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly with him. This personal interaction will bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations, fostering a deeper sense of ownership and responsibility among the participants.

The 3,000 youths have been selected to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a meticulously crafted, merit-based multi-level selection process to identify and showcase the most motivated and dynamic young voices from across the nation. It included three stages with participants ranging from 15-29 years. The first stage, the Viksit Bharat Quiz, was conducted in 12 languages for youth from all states to take part. It saw the participation of around 30 lakh young minds. Qualified quiz participants progressed to the 2nd stage, the essay round, where they articulated their ideas on ten pivotal themes critical to realizing the vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, which saw over two lakh essays being submitted.

In the third stage, 25 candidates per theme advanced to participate in rigorous in-person competitions. Each state identified its top three participants from each track, forming dynamic teams for the national event in Delhi.1,500 participants from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, representing the top 500 teams from State Championships; 1,000 participants from the Traditional Track, chosen through state-level youth festivals, cultural programmes, and exhibitions on innovation in science and technology; and 500 Pathbreakers, invited for their groundbreaking contributions in different areas will be participating in the Dialogue, said the government press release.