PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, 2 stretches of B’luru metro on Oct 20



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail transit system (RRTS) corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station in Uttar Pradesh on October 20.

He will also flag off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of RRTS in India.

At around 12 noon, PM Modi will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of launch of RRTS in the country.

The 17 km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor that will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way.

The foundation stone for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

With a design speed of 180 kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every five minutes as per requirement.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be to be developed in NCR, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor; and Delhi – Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

He will also dedicate to the nation two stretches of east west corridor of Bengaluru Metro.

The two metro stretches that will be formally dedicated to the nation by PM Modi, connect Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura and Kengeri to Challaghatta in Karnataka.

These two metro stretches were opened for public service from October 9.