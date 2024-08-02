PM Modi to kick off global conference of agricultural economists on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) on Saturday at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex here, according to a PMO statement issued on Friday.

The triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, and to be held from August 2 to 7, will witness the participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries. The ICAE is being held in India after 65 years.

The theme for this year’s conference is, ‘Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems’. It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts. The conference will highlight India’s proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation’s advancements in agricultural research and policy, the PMO said.

The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers. It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking on both national and global scales, and showcase India’s agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems, the official statement added.