PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga from Kolkata’s iconic Red Road on Sunday.

The event will be held under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental health, and healthy lifestyles across all age groups.

The national programme is expected to have approximately 35,000 participants who will join the Prime Minister in performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the Red Road venue. Kolkata is set to witness one of the largest Yoga Day observances in the country, with nearly 10 lakh people anticipated to take part in synchronised yoga sessions at various locations across the city.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, earlier stated that more than 210 Indian Missions abroad, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will conduct Yoga Day programmes at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

The minister noted that yoga has grown into a global movement for health and wellness since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India’s proposal to observe the International Day of Yoga in 2014. Over the years, the annual event has gained widespread international participation, reflecting yoga’s increasing global appeal.

Ahead of the main celebrations, the Ministry of Ayush’s Yoga Sangam Portal crossed the landmark figure of six lakh organisational registrations, with registrations continuing to rise. According to the ministry, the achievement reflects growing nationwide enthusiasm for the Yoga Sangam initiative.

Under the initiative, organisations across the country will conduct synchronised yoga sessions based on the Common Yoga Protocol and virtually join the nationwide celebration led by Prime Minister Modi. The Ministry of Ayush described the overwhelming response as evidence of unprecedented participation from institutions, communities, and organisations, all contributing to a collective movement aimed at promoting health, wellness, and holistic living through yoga.