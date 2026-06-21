Punjab will scale new heights of growth and progress under PM Modi’s leadership: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin began his three-day visit to Punjab and said that under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing rapidly on the path of development, and Punjab too should achieve new milestones of growth and prosperity.

He also remarked on Saturday that the BJP has a clear vision for Punjab and firmly believes that only a “double-engine” BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi can truly make the state drug-free.

Upon his arrival at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Saturday, Nabin was accorded a grand welcome by the Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, along with party office-bearers and workers.

On Saturday afternoon, Nitin Nabin along with State BJP President Dhillon, attended a meeting of the State Core Committee at ITC Welcome hotel in Amritsar.

During this important meeting, detailed discussions were held on further strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level, formulating the roadmap for upcoming programmes, and reviewing the prevailing political and organisational situation in the state. Various issues related to organisational expansion, the role of party workers, and future strategy were deliberated upon in depth.

The BJP President paid obeisance and offered prayers at Shri Harmandir Sahib (Sri Darbar Sahib) during his visit to Punjab.

On this occasion, Nitin Nabin was honoured by the Information Centre of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and officials of the Information Centre ceremonially tied a turban on him.

Along with paying obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib, Nabin also performed seva at the gurdwara and participated in cleaning utensils.

He also noted that he had been blessed with the opportunity to seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj Sahib.

He said that he had offered Ardas for peace and harmony across the country and for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

Nabin also added, “I have come from Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which is also my karmabhoomi, and it is my privilege to have the opportunity to visit this land of the Gurus, pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, and offer prayers here. This sacred place has its own glorious history, which has given Punjab a distinct identity and stature across the country and the world.”

The BJP President said that “just as Maharaja Ranjit Singh gave Amritsar and Punjab a distinct identity, everyone aspires to build the Punjab of his dreams”.

Nabin asserted that just as “the entire country is advancing on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he prayed that Punjab too should progress on the scale of development and that the benefits of development should reach every household, locality, and village of the state”.

He added that he considered himself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit this sacred land and this holy place.

“Visiting the sacred land of the Sikh Gurus had infused him with renewed energy and further strengthened his resolve to serve the nation and contribute to the development of Punjab.”

Taking to his official X account, Nitin Nabin wrote: “The massive public turnout at the roadshow organised in Jalandhar is a clear expression of the people’s trust, enthusiasm, and desire for change. This public support reflects the growing public discontent against the current AAP government’s failed policies, the deteriorating law and order situation, and the stagnation in development works.”

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Nabin visited Jallianwala Bagh, where he paid tribute to the martyrs and honoured the immortal sacrifices made for the nation and offered prayers at Sri Durgiana Temple at Sri Durgiana Tirath and visited Sri Ram Tirath (Valmiki Temple) in Gram Kaler, where he paid his respects and sought blessings.

Later on Saturday evening, the BJP President led a grand roadshow from BMC Chowk to Hotel Radisson in Jalandhar.

The roadshow witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among BJP workers and local residents, while the entire route was marked by a warm atmosphere of welcome and felicitations.