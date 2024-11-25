PM Modi to participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at SC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“On the momentous occasion of completion of 75 years of adoption of the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations on 26th November at around 5 p.m. at the Auditorium, Administrative Building Complex of the Supreme Court. He will release the Annual Report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24),” said a press communique released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and other puisne judges will also be present.

Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26 every year to celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution, which later came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Constitution, which serves as the supreme law of the land, outlines the structure of governance, the distribution of power, and the fundamental rights of citizens.

Constitution Day was officially recognized in 2015 by the Union government, with the aim to spread awareness about the Constitution’s importance, promote constitutional values among citizens and encourage them to reflect on the values of democracy, justice, equality, and liberty that it upholds.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a clutch of petitions challenging the insertion of the words “Socialist” and “Secular” in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution, saying that the country over time has developed its own interpretation of secularism, where the government neither supports any religion nor penalizes the profession and practice of any faith.

“In essence, the concept of secularism represents one of the facets of the right to equality, intricately woven into the basic fabric that depicts the constitutional scheme’s pattern,” the CJI Khanna-led Bench said.