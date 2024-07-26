PM Modi to pay homage to bravehearts of Kargil war at Drass

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 25th celebrations of the Kargil war on Friday and pay homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country.

The Prime Minister arrived in a special plane at the technical area of Srinagar International Airport on Friday morning from where he flew in a Mi-17 helicopter to Drass town.

The Prime Minister was received at the technical area of Srinagar International Airport by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and DGP R.R. Swain.

J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina, and some other senior functionaries of the party also received PM Modi at the airport before he flew to Drass town.

PM Modi will visit the Kargil War memorial in Drass on Friday to join the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kargil victory.

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Drass on Thursday. He attended many programmes organised to celebrate the historic victory.

He will address troops at the Kargil War Memorial at Drass. The PM will also visit Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield guarded by the country’s Army.

The Kargil War of 1999 lasted for three months during which the Indian Army backed by the Air Force pushed back Pakistani Army regulars from tough and rugged mountain tops of the region in one of the most challenging military operations in India’s Independence history.

More than 500 brave soldiers of the Army paid the supreme sacrifice to make the country proud.

Ladakh Lt. Governor, Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra, Army Chief and senior Commanders of the Army will be present on the occasion.

During his visit to Ladakh on Friday, PM Modi will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La tunnel project virtually. Once completed, the Shinkun La tunnel will be the highest in the world. The tunnel is being constructed on Nimu-Padum-Darcha road in Ladakh.

The 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet above sea level. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh town.

The tunnel will ensure prompt and efficient movement of armed forces and equipment while helping economic and social development in the Ladakh region.

The tunnel will serve as a vital link connecting the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. There are two existing axes to Leh, the Srinagar-Zojila-Kargil-Leh and the Manali-Atal Tunnel-Sarchu-Leh.