PM Modi to release 23rd PM-Kisan instalment from West Bengal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on Saturday from Hooghly’s Tarakeswar in West Bengal, transferring financial assistance directly to eligible farmers across the country.

In Gujarat, more than 51.28 lakh farmers are set to benefit from the latest instalment, with direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 1,025 crore to be credited into their bank accounts.

The nationwide transfer under the instalment will amount to over Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting more than 9.44 crore farmer families across India through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to official details.

In Gujarat, the scheme’s implementation will be marked by a state-level “PM Kisan Utsav Diwas” at the Town Hall in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State Ramesh Katara will be present at the event, which is part of the state’s coordinated rollout of the central scheme.

As part of the national programme, the Prime Minister will release the instalment and interact virtually with farmers across the country, addressing beneficiaries during the event in West Bengal.

Official figures show that since the launch of the PM-Kisan scheme, 22 instalments have already been disbursed, with more than 11 crore farmers receiving cumulative assistance exceeding Rs 4.28 lakh crore across India.

The programme will be broadcast live at Agricultural Science Centres, market yards, Farmer Producer Organisations, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. District, taluka and village-level events have also been arranged to facilitate viewing of the Prime Minister’s address.

Meanwhile, ahead his two-day visit to West Bengal starting Saturday, Prime Minister Modi on Friday made social media posts in Bengali, elaborating on the details of his visit.

He said he would be present in West Bengal for various programmes on June 20 and 21. He noted that June 20 was particularly noteworthy, as it marked West Bengal Day.

In his post, PM Modi said that the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN would be disbursed from Tarakeswar, benefiting farmers across India.

He added that major Central Government schemes related to agriculture would also be launched, including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Agri Stack as part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming, and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana. These, he said, would benefit the hardworking farmers of West Bengal.

PM Modi further stated that on June 21, he would attend a programme in Kolkata on the occasion of International Yoga Day.