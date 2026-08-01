PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka today; launch major infrastructure projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a day-long visit to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Saturday, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure, connectivity, energy and technology projects aimed at accelerating regional development and economic growth.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram. Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the Greenfield airport is designed to handle 6 million passengers annually. The airport is expected to significantly enhance tourism, trade, investment and employment generation while strengthening air connectivity across the region.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi shared a message on social media platform X, highlighting the significance of the new airport:

“In Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a modern and futuristic airport that will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism. This project also incorporates principles of sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the ASIP Semiconductor Project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. Established with an investment of Rs 460 crore, the facility is expected to manufacture nearly 96 million semiconductor chips annually, create high-skilled employment opportunities, and help build a robust ancillary ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in the state.

In the renewable energy sector, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System for Integration of Kurnool-IV Renewable Energy Zone – Phase-I (4.5 GW). The project, being implemented by Powergrid through a Special Purpose Vehicle, involves an investment of Rs 5,550 crore.

He will also inaugurate the Transmission System for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone and Solar Energy Zone (Andhra Pradesh) – Part A and Part B, developed at a cost of Rs 3,550 crore, along with the Transmission Scheme for Solar Energy Zone in Ananthapuram (2,500 MW) and Kurnool (1,000 MW), implemented by Powergrid at a cost of Rs 820 crore. These projects are expected to facilitate the evacuation of renewable power generated in Kurnool and Ananthapuram and enable its transmission to beneficiaries across the country through the National Grid.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth Rs 1,880 crore. Projects to be inaugurated include the four-lane access-controlled Greenfield highways from Recherla to Guruvaygudem and Guruvaygudem to Devarapalle on NH-365BG, besides the four-lane Tadipatri Bypass on NH-67. He will also lay the foundation stone for a high-level bridge at Lingasamudram on the Penchalakona–Yerpedu section of NH-565.

These projects are expected to ease traffic congestion in Vijayawada and other urban centres, improve road safety, reduce travel time between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad and strengthen regional connectivity.

Following his engagements in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi will travel to Mysuru, Karnataka, where he will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre – Viveka Smaraka and address a public gathering.

The Viveka Smaraka has been established to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India. Built at the historic Niranjana Math across a constructed area of more than 81,000 square feet, the centre comprises a main building and an annex block. It features a 4-D Experience Centre, exhibition hall, 700-seat amphitheatre, classrooms, conference rooms, a library, reading room, meditation and yoga hall, book stall, and dedicated facilities for students preparing for competitive examinations.

The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to reinforce the Centre’s focus on modern infrastructure, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and cultural heritage while boosting economic opportunities and connectivity in both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.



