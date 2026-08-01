MP: Man dies after ambulance oxygen runs out, probe ordered

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old kidney patient died while being taken to a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla after the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance allegedly ran empty during the journey, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry.

Ajit Baraiya, a resident of Sunhara Mal village, died on July 27 while being shifted from Bamhani Hospital to the district hospital. His family alleged that the oxygen supply stopped midway, leaving him gasping for breath before he died.

The family claimed they had informed the 108 ambulance service that Ajit was having severe breathing difficulty and needed oxygen. They alleged that oxygen was started only after the ambulance left for the district hospital and the cylinder ran out about three kilometres into the journey.

A video that surfaced after the incident purportedly shows the ambulance’s oxygen pressure gauge reading zero. Following the incident, Mandla Collector Rahul Namdev Dhote constituted a four-member inquiry committee comprising doctors and revenue officials to investigate the case.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Dhote said the inquiry would examine both the treatment provided to the patient and the functioning of the ambulance service.

“The inquiry committee will investigate the medical aspects of the case as well as any negligence in the maintenance and operation of the ambulance. The report has been sought at the earliest,” the Collector said.

He said the probe would also examine whether the ambulance service followed the operational guidelines prescribed for emergency vehicles. “If the inquiry finds any violation of the rules or negligence on the part of any individual or agency, the strictest legal action will be taken,” Dhote said.

Ajit’s aggrieved father, talking to media persons at a government hospital, alleged that the tragedy could have been avoided. “My son was struggling to breathe. I repeatedly told the ambulance staff that he needed oxygen. If oxygen had been available throughout the journey, my son would have survived,” he added.