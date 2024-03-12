PM Modi to visit five key places in K’taka soon: Pralhad Joshi



Hubballi: Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit five key destinations in Karnataka in the coming days, including Dharwad city.

While speaking to media, Joshi added that he had received information about the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Karnataka.

“We are finalising the place of convention in Dharwad in another two days. When earlier PM Modi visited here a historical programme was held. PM Modi will arrive in the state once the poll tickets are announced by the party,” the Union Minister said.

“I am reaching New Delhi today. The decision will be made after the discussion,” he added.

Speaking about JD (S)-BJP alliance in Karnataka, the Minister said: “Both the BJP and JD(S) will benefit from the alliance. In some regions JD (S) is strong while in several other regions it is the BJP. Therefore, BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

“The meeting in New Delhi will decide whether to give away the Mandya seat to JD (S). They (BJP) will also take a call on giving several other seats to JD (S). The BJP’s national leadership will take a decision so everything would be finalised after the discussion,” he added.

Talking about dissidence within the BJP, the Minister said that there is a feeling among the people that BJP is going to win Lok Sabha elections across the country. There are no candidates for the Congress.”

“In our party the number of aspirants is more. We will hold discussions with concerned party leaders. People have decided to give the mandate to PM Modi. There is no issue regarding the issue of tickets.”

When asked about the party denying tickets to sitting MPs in Karnataka, the Union Minister said: “There is no development as such. The work of the MPs, party organisation will be considered and later tickets will be given.”