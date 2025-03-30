PM Modi to visit Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh today to inaugurate key infrastructure projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, where he will participate in various programmes and inaugurate multiple development projects.

His visit will commence in Nagpur and later extend to Bilaspur.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, PM Modi wrote, “I will be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh tomorrow, March 30, to attend various programmes. Upon landing in Nagpur, I will go to Smruti Mandir and thereafter to Deekshabhoomi. After that, will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur. I will also have the opportunity to visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility.”

The Prime Minister will begin his day in Nagpur at 9 a.m. with a visit to Smruti Mandir, followed by a trip to Deekshabhoomi, a significant Buddhist site where B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, embraced Buddhism in 1956.

At 10 a.m., PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, an extension of the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre. This new facility will feature 250 beds, 14 outpatient departments, and 14 modular operation theatres, aiming to provide world-class eye care.

At 12:30 p.m., he will inaugurate a loitering munition testing range and an airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur.

In Bilaspur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects worth more than Rs 33,700 crore across power, oil and gas, rail, road, education, and housing sectors.

PM Modi will initiate NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (Rs 9,790 crore) and commence work on the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company’s first Super Critical Thermal Power Project (Rs 15,800 crore).

He will also inaugurate three POWERGRID transmission projects worth Rs 560 crore.

To boost energy infrastructure, he will launch the City Gas Distribution project of BPCL, covering multiple districts, and the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline Project by HPCL, worth Rs 2,210 crore.

The visit includes railway and road projects, with the launch of seven railway projects (108 km) and the dedication of three completed projects (111 km).

Additionally, he will flag off a MEMU train in the Abhanpur-Raipur section.

Focusing on education, PM Modi will dedicate 130 PM SHRI Schools and a Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Raipur.

He will also hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin.

His visit underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and social welfare.