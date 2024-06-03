PM Modi’s 100-day agenda is to influence people’s mindset: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day agenda for the new government is to “influence” the mindset of the people.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha about the review meeting held by the Prime minister to discuss the 100-day agenda for the new government, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “It is only a political strategy to influence the mindset of people.”

He said that Congress along with all other parties have their strategies for June 4, the counting day.

“Exit polls are wrong. The India bloc will get a majority and form the government at the Centre,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On rain-affected areas, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he would soon pay a visit and inspect the rain-affected areas. “We will hold a meeting of officials after the Legislative Council polls and resolve peoples’ issues,” he said.



