PM Modi’s July 17 visit to Haryana will mark significant development journey, says minister

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jind in Haryana on July 17 would mark a significant milestone in the state’s development journey, with the launch of development projects and the flagging off of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, heralding a new era of green and modern transportation in India, state Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma said on Tuesday.

He said the rally in Jind would itself be organised as an eco-friendly event, generating tremendous enthusiasm among the public and party workers.

The minister said under the leadership of PM Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the state, Haryana is setting new benchmarks in development.

Sharma described the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, which will operate on the Jind-Gohana-Sonipat route, as a matter of pride for Haryana.

He said the project was not merely a railway initiative but a symbol of India’s growing commitment to clean energy, environmental conservation and green technology.

The hydrogen train would strengthen Haryana’s emergence as a hydrogen hub, he said.

The Haryana Cabinet Minister said the Prime Minister’s visit reflected the continuity of record infrastructure investment in the state.

Simultaneous launch and dedication of major projects across sectors such as railways, roads, healthcare and tourism would provide fresh impetus to the state’s development while accelerating industrial growth, trade, investment and employment opportunities.

He said the inauguration of Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Medical College in Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyawan Medical College in Narnaul would significantly strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly benefiting people in southern areas through improved access to modern medical facilities.

Sharma further said the Kurukshetra Elevated Railway Track Project would provide a permanent solution to the long-standing problem of traffic congestion in the city.

The proposed Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra, he added, would give a new identity to the region’s religious, cultural and tourism activities.

Highlighting key infrastructure initiatives, he said projects such as the Delhi-Katra Expressway Haryana section, the Ambala-Kala Amb Greenfield Four-Lane Corridor, and the Jind-Gohana National Highway (NH-352A) Greenfield Corridor would significantly improve connectivity across the state, reduce travel time and boost commercial activity.

He added the Hansi-Barwala Four-Lane Highway and the Bikaner-Siwani-Sonipat Road Project would strengthen connectivity between rural and urban areas, creating a robust road network that would serve as a foundation for industrial expansion and employment generation.

Sharma said the government does not merely believe in making announcements but in implementing projects within fixed timelines to ensure that their benefits reach the people.

Sharma said the PM’s public rally in Jind on July 17 would send a strong message of development, public trust and people’s participation.

The day, he added, would be remembered as a golden chapter in Haryana’s history, bringing new energy, renewed momentum and fresh opportunities for the state.