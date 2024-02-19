PM to launch Rs 30,500 cr development projects in Jammu on Feb 20



New Delhi: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on February 20 to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum and civic infrastructure among others.

While in Jammu, the PM will inaugurate AIIMS, Vijaypur (Samba) the institute, whose foundation stone was also laid by him in February 2019.

AIIMS, Vijaypur is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Established at a cost of Rs 1,660 crore on a campus spread over 227 acres, the 720-bed hospital also has a medical college with 125 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, night shelter, guest house, auditorium and shopping complex.

The state-of-the-art hospital will provide high quality patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super-specialities including Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns and Plastic Surgery.

The institute will have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank and pharmacy etc.

AIIMS, Vijaypur will also leverage Digital Health Infrastructure to reach out to far- flung areas of the region, officials said.

During the visit the Prime Minister will also distribute appointment orders to 1,500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rs 13,375 crore projects which the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation include the permanent campuses of IIT-Bhilai, IIT-Tirupati, IIT-Jammu and IIITDM Kancheepuram.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three new IIMs in the country, IIM-Jammu, IIM-Bodh Gaya and IIM-Visakhapatnam.

He will also inaugurate 20 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five multipurpose halls for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office informed that Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport.

To be built over a 40,000 sq mt area, the new terminal building with modern facilities will be equipped to cater to about 2,000 passengers during peak hours.

The environment-friendly building will also showcase the culture of the region.

The new terminal will help enhance air connectivity, boost tourism and trade and accelerate economic growth of the region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation various rail projects in Jammu and Kashmir including the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 kms) and the newly-electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 kms).

Modi will also flag off the first Electric Train in the Valley and also a train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.

The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the usage of Ballastless Track all along the route, providing a better riding experience to the passengers.

Also, India’s longest transportation tunnel T-50 (12.77 kms) lies in this portion between Khari-Sumber.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of important road projects including two packages (44.22 kms) of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway connecting Jammu to Katra; phase two for four-laning of the Srinagar Ring Road; five packages for upgrading the 161 km-long Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri stretch of NH-01; and the construction of Kulgam Bypass and Pulwama bypass on NH-444.