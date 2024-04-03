POCSO case accused garlanded with shoes, paraded shirtless in K’taka village



Belagavi: An incident of an accused in a POCSO case being garlanded with shoes and paraded shirtless in a village was reported from Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Doddawada police station limits in the district.

According to police, the accused had been jailed for three months after being arrested in connection with sexually harassing a girl from the village.

The accused was released from prison on bail and returned to the village. After spotting him in the village, the victim girl beat him with her slippers.

Later, her family members tied the hands of the accused and garlanded him with shoes. He was paraded in the village without a shirt later. While parading, the accused was beaten up by the victim and villagers.



