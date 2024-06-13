POCSO case: Ex-CM Yediyurappa will be arrested if necessary, says K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the POCSO case if necessary.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Parameshwara said, “Yediyurappa will have to come to the CID and answer the notice issued to him. The charge sheet must be submitted to the court by June 15 in the case against him. In this context, the CID has issued a notice to Yediyurappa, and if necessary, he will be arrested. I can’t comment further on this.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has been asked to appear for an investigation on Thursday and has already issued a notice in this regard. He replied to the notice, stating that he would appear before the officers on June 17 (Monday).

“I appeared for the investigation after being served with a notice on March 28 and fully cooperated with the probe. I have just received the notice served on June 12. I am leaving for New Delhi for pre-scheduled party work and won’t be able to attend the investigation now. I will appear before the officers on June 17,” Yediyurappa stated in his reply to the CID and requested them to accommodate his request, sources said.

The victim’s mother, who passed away on May 26, had filed a case against Yediyurappa in March this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alleging harassment of her daughter when she went to the former CM’s residence seeking help.

The victim’s brother filed the writ petition before the high court on Wednesday seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest, claiming that the police did not take any action though it has been months since the complaint was filed against the veteran BJP leader.

Taking the matter seriously, the Congress government has appointed special public prosecutor (SPP) Ashok N. Nayak to represent the prosecution in the case. According to sources, the Congress government has decided to initiate legal action against Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has approached the high court seeking quashing of the POCSO case against him. He has also sought a stay on the investigation.

He submitted in his petition to the CID that he did not indulge in any unlawful act, and alleged that the complainant had a habit of filing complaints.



