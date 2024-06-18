Police Arrest Four Persons for Attempted Murder of Barber

Udupi: The Udupi police have succeeded in arresting three persons in connection with the murder attempt of a Barbershop employee.

The arrested have been identified as Praveen (22), a resident of Badagabettu, Abhishek (28), a resident of Katapadi, Deshraj (18), a resident of Puttur, and another Minor.

According to the police, the accused allegedly attempted to murder Charan, a barber, and his friends’ using swords in Puttur, near Ambagilu, Udupi. They also damaged a vehicle belonging to Charan and his friends, filmed the incident, and circulated the video on social media.

In this regard, a case has been registered in the Udupi town police station under crime number 108/2024. Charges include sections 143, 148, 427, 307, and 149 of the IPC, along with Section 27 of the Arms Act.

In a swift action, the Udupi Police arrested the accused and further investigation is on.