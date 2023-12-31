Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal Flags off Mangalore Cyclothon

Mangaluru: We R Cycling Club in association with AVON Cycles organized ‘Avon Mangalore Cyclothon – 2023’, near Mangala Stadium here, on December 31.

The Rally was flagged off by the Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal IPS at 7:15 am which culminated at the Amrita Vidyalayam School Ground, Boloor. The cyclothon passed through Shree Narayana Guru Circle – Lalbagh – Jail Road -Bunts Hostel – Mallikatte Circle – St Agnes College – SCS Hospital – Jyothi Circle – Bunts Hostel – PVS – Balalbagh – Mannagudda – Barke Police station and culminated at the Amrita Vidyalayam School Ground, Boloor.

Addressing the gathering Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, “Today more than 1000 cyclists have gathered here and I can understand your enthusiasm. Tomorrow we will start the new year and this is the right way to enter the new year. This is the best way to keep our future generation fit. I wish you all a very happy new year 2024”.

Prior to the flag-off, addressing the participants Traffic Inspector Mangaluru East Police Station Gopalkrishna Bhat said, “Safety is important while commuting. Every day, we read news about road accidents where many people lose their lives. When a person meets with an accident and dies, the family will be in grief. If a person is injured, his family suffers. If you want to shed your blood, donate blood to those who are in need. Everyone should follow the road signs before applying for driving license. While driving, sometimes we are in a hurry, we wait for 9 months in our mother’s womb to come to this world but while driving or riding we are impatient and cannot wait for 9 seconds. So follow traffic rules and give priority to road safety”.

After the Cyclothon a small stage programme was held. Members of Kasharp Fitness presented a Zumba Dance. Later, addressing the participants, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar said, “I wish everyone a very Happy New Year. Today we all have participated in the Cyclothon and I feel very happy. Everyone should understand their responsibilities while riding or driving. Parents should not allow their minor children to drive or ride. If a minor meets with an accident while riding or driving, he /she will not get a license for 25 years. So when we are stepping into the new year, let us all decide to strictly follow traffic rules and lead a healthy life”.

A lucky draw for the registered participants was held in which Tanvi Shetty and Govind Singh Rajput won the Bicycles. The bicycles were handed over to the winners by DCP Dinesh Kumar and ACP Geetha Kulkarni.

Treasurer of WeRC Ashwath Rasquinha welcomed the gathering. Secretary Harnish J Raj compered the programme. ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni, WeRC President Sarvesha Samaga, Owner of Taj Cycle Co S M Muthalib, Anand Prabhu of Kasharp Fitness, Shivananda Rao and Subhanand Rao of Grahini Masala were also present. Breakfast and Ideal ice cream candies were served to all.