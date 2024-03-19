Police Commissionerate Issues Externment Orders Against 19 Rowdy Sheeters in Two Days

Mangaluru: To conduct the Lok Sabha elections 2024 peacefully and fairly, based on the directions of the Election Commission, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has been implementing various preventive measures to maintain public peace and order.

As part of this, in the last two days, externment orders have been issued against 19 rowdy sheeters. This is in addition to 7 people against whom externment orders were issued earlier this month. They have been externed to different districts and a close watch is being kept over their activities, to have peaceful elections.

Furthermore, up to today, as a measure to keep peace and maintain good behaviour, security bonds have been imposed on 367 individuals who are habitual offenders and likely to commit a breach of peace during elections.

Details of Externment Order Issued Persons:

Athur Nasib (40) from Moodbidri. Three cases have been registered against him concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder and assault on government officials in Moodbidri and Barke police stations.

Srinivas H (24) from Surathkal, Mangaluru. Five cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder and Murder in Urwa and Surathkal police stations.

Mahamad Safwan @ Safwan (28) from Bajape, Mangaluru. Seven cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, theft and preparation to commit Dacoity in Bajpe and Kundapura police stations.

Jayesh @ Sachu (28) from Kavoor, Mangaluru. Eight cases have been registered concerning illegal possession of Arms, assault, Drug Trafficking, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, and attempt to murder and assault government officials in various police stations of Mangaluru City and DK district.

Varun Poojary @ Varun (30) from Nirmarga, Mangaluru. Twelve cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, Murder and Illegal possession of Arms, and criminal Conspiracy in various police stations of Mangaluru City.

Mohamad Aziz @ Kari Aziz (40) from Kodikal, Mangaluru. Two cases have been registered concerning Drug trafficking in Mangaluru East and Konaje Police Station

Abdul Isham @ Hisham (30) from Kavoor, Mangaluru. Thirty-three cases have been registered concerning robbery, Kidnapping, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, assault to government officials, attempt to murder, theft and Chain Snatching in various police stations of Mangaluru City.

Karthik Shetty @ Karthik (28) from Surathkal, Mangaluru. Seven cases have been registered concerning criminal conspiracy, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder and Murder in various police stations of Mangaluru City.

Deekshith Poojary (23) from Surathkal, Mangaluru. Four cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder and Murder in Surathkal, East and Kavoor police station of Mangaluru City.

Lakshmisha @ Lakshmisha Ullala (27) from Katipalla, Mangaluru. Three cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder and Murder in Surathkal police station of Mangaluru City.

Kishor Sanil (36) from Bondanthila, Mangaluru. Ten cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder Murder in Mangaluru Rural police station of Mangaluru City.

Hasainar Sayad Ali (38) from Ullal. Six cases have been registered concerning Murder, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, cow Slaughter and Robbery in Ullala police station of Mangaluru City.

Abdul Jaleel @ Jaleel (28) from Kudroli, Mangaluru. Seventeen cases have been registered concerning Drug trafficking, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, Criminal conspiracy and Robbery in Mangaluru North, South and Barke police station of Mangaluru City.

Roshan Kini (18) from Boluru, Mangaluru. Five cases have been registered concerning assault, wrongful restraint and Consuming Drugs in Mangaluru East & Barke police station of Mangaluru City.

Ahmad Sinan (21) from Kasaba Bengre, Mangaluru. Eight cases have been registered concerning robbery, Theft, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and consumption of Drugs in Panambour, Mangaluru North police station of Mangaluru City & Udupi Dist.

Nithesh Kumar @ Nithesh (28) from Jappinamogaru, Mangaluru. Six cases have been registered concerning Dacoity, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, and Robbery in various police stations of Mangaluru City & Udupi Dist.

Guruprasad (38) from Bajal, Mangaluru. Four cases have been registered concerning Illegal Possession of Arms, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Preparation for robbery in various police stations of Mangaluru City.

Bharath Poojary (31) from Bajal, Mangaluru. Three cases have been registered concerning Gambling, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly & attempt to murder in various police stations of Mangaluru City.

Sandeep Shetty (37), from Jeppu, Kudpadi, Mangaluru. Four cases have been registered concerning Murder, assault, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly & attempt to murder in Mangaluru South and Kankanady police station of Mangaluru City.



