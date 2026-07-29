Police complaint filed against Bengali actor and ex-Trinamool MLA Chakraborty for cheating, threatening bizman

Kolkata: Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MLA, Soham Chakraborty, has been accused of cheating a businessman of Rs 68 lakh, threatening to kill him and breach of trust, said the police on Wednesday.

Sheikh Shahid Imam, a resident of Arambagh in Hooghly district and the owner of ‘Sonam Movies’, filed a complaint against the actor at Charu Market police station in south Kolkata’s Tollygunge area on Wednesday.

After filing the formal police complaint against the actor, Shahid told a section of media persons, “I gave money to Soham in 2021 to make a film. At that time, the name of the film was ‘Manikjor’. Later, the name of the film was changed to ‘Paka Dekha’. That film was released in theatres and did business. Soham also got money. Then when I asked for my share of the profit, he kept saying ‘I will give it today’, ‘I will give it tomorrow’.”

Shahid further said, “One day, Soham’s assistant Arghya Chatterjee met me in the basement of a Kolkata Mall. Then, when I asked for that money, Arghya threatened to kill me. He said, ‘If you ask for money, you will get into trouble.’ Soham was an MLA at that time. I was told that if I pressure the MLA, my situation will worsen.

“Later, I also spoke to Soham directly. Then, he flatly said that he could not give the money. The satellite and rights of the film ‘Paka Dekha’ have been sold. I am sure that Soham got that money too. I have proof of that too.”

In this regard, there has been no official response from the actor and former MLA. However, this is not the first time such a complaint has been made against Soham Chakraborty. Another such allegation came to light in the name of the actor in June this year.

The allegation was that the complainant Kaushik Karmakar had given Soham over Rs 1 crore to invest in Soham’s company ‘Soham Entertainment’. It was said that Soham would act in the film ‘Lal Suitcase ta’, and that money was given for that.

However, that film did not happen and Soham did not even act. He also alleged that the actor threatened him by asserting his influence as an MLA when he asked for the money back.