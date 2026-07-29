‘Remarks baseless, should apologise’: NDA attacks Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi over comments against Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: The NDA on Wednesday demanded an apology from the Gandhi siblings after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made remarks against the newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi during the anti-paper leak debate in the Lok Sabha, which was subsequently supported by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to reporters within the Parliament premises, Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale said the remarks made against Pralhad Joshi by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are “false allegations”.

“This is absolutely not right. Pralhad Joshi has been active in Karnataka politics for many years and is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Such allegations are completely baseless,” he said.

TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti referred to the remarks as “character assassination being used as a strategy and a tactic”.

“Education has become a very sensitive subject, and as soon as Pralhad Joshi ji took charge as the new minister, attempts began to target him and weaken his position. These attempts will not succeed. It was a baseless allegation without any evidence,” he told IANS.

Echoing a similar view, BJP MP Satish Poonia remarked that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi “have inherited politics” while Pralhad Joshi has achieved this position through his “own hard work and dedication”.

“With such statements, both Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are exposing their mentality,” he stated.

BJP MP Manoj Tigga sought an apology from the Congress leaders. “Making such baseless allegations in a sacred institution like Parliament, especially against the Education Minister, is not appropriate. In my opinion, those who made these allegations should issue a public apology,” he told IANS.

Taking the criticism further, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said: “They have no concern for the future of students. Their only interest is to politicise the ongoing debate…They never did anything for students. Now that they are out of power and unable to gain political ground, they believe staging protests on the streets is the only way to remain relevant.”

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc backed Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks against the Education Minister.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said: “What she said is correct. It refers to the Bilkis Bano case, in which the convicted rapists were released, and Pralhad Joshi had supported that decision; that is why the issue is being raised.”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari echoed, saying: “What Priyanka Gandhi said is true. It was printed in newspapers, and that too in reputed newspapers, that he (Pralhad Joshi) supported the rapists of Bilkis Bano…so what is he ashamed of now?”

JMM MP Mahua Maji said that if Priyanka Gandhi has made such a statement, she must have done so on the basis of facts.

“And if it is based on facts, then it would have been made keeping the future of the students in mind and out of concern for their welfare. The government should also think through it that a person who is appointed (as the Education Minister) should be able to work for the welfare of the students,” she told IANS.