Police in J&K’s Ganderbal conducts mock drill to strengthen security for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district conducted a mock drill on Sunday to strengthen security for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026, police officials said.

A police statement said, “In a significant step towards ensuring foolproof security arrangements and effective emergency preparedness for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, Ganderbal Police today conducted comprehensive mock drills at multiple strategic locations across the district.”

The drills were conducted at Model Naka Chinner, Kijpora and Margund, focusing on enhancing coordination, preparedness and swift response capabilities among all agencies involved in the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

The Ganderbal Police, Central Armed Police Forces, State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services, Health Department and other concerned stakeholders actively participated in the exercises.

The drills simulated various emergency scenarios to assess the operational readiness, inter-agency coordination, evacuation procedures and response mechanisms.

During the exercises, the participating teams demonstrated prompt action, effective communication and coordinated efforts, ensuring that all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and contingency plans are thoroughly tested and streamlined ahead of the Yatra.

The Ganderbal Police reiterated its commitment towards providing a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage experience to the devotees while maintaining the highest standards of security and preparedness throughout the Yatra period.

Amarnath Yatra starts on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The cave shrine situated 3,880 feet above the sea level is situated in Kashmir Himalayas in the Anantnag district.

Yatris use either the longer traditional Pahalgam base camp route or the shorter Baltal base camp route.

Those using the Pahalgam route reach the cave shrine after four days while those using the Baltal base camp route return to the base camp the same day after having ‘Darshan’ inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Since the route beyond the two base camps to the cave shrine has been declared as a ‘no fly zone’, no helicopters are available for the devotees during this year’s Yatra.