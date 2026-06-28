Laity Sunday observed at Paldane Church

Mangaluru: Pope Leo XIV has designated June 28 (Sunday) as Laity Sunday, an occasion observed in Catholic churches worldwide during the Holy Mass with special prayers to honour the contribution of the lay faithful.

As part of the Laity Sunday celebrations at St Teresa Church, Paldane, members who have been rendering dedicated service to the parish in various capacities were felicitated with shawls and saplings.

Parish Priest Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho felicitated the honourees and said that the lay faithful are the pillars of the Church. They contribute significantly to the growth of the Church and its various activities, and it is appropriate to recognise those who have rendered exemplary service.

Those honoured included Elias Fernandes, Vice-President of the Parish, for coordinating media coverage of church activities; Alvin Lobo, who has been providing flowers for the altar free of cost for several years; Pascal Monteiro, for assisting during the Holy Mass; and the heads of the parish’s 12 wards – William Fernandes, Felix Castelino, Edwin Vas, Roshan Monteiro, Sheela D’Souza, Jacintha Fernandes, Mario Rego, Alban Monteiro, Celine D’Souza, Austin Monteiro, Dona D’Souza and Molly D’Souza.

Also felicitated were Lizzy Fernandes, Coordinator of Catechism, along with catechism teachers Gracia Pinto, Malini Fernandes, Nisha Braggs, Shanthi Monteiro, Renita Tellis, Veena D’Mello, Sr Vinita, Sr Monthi, Merlin Mascarenhas, William Lobo, Priscilla Fernandes (Pressy), Sr Maisie, Joel D’Mello, and Sr Dorothy Dabre, in recognition of their service in the field of Christian education.

Sr Zeena compered the programme. Clifford, coordinator of the Parish Laity Commission, was present on the occasion. Special prayers were offered for the lay faithful during the Holy Mass.



