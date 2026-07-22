Police lathi-charge students during Raj Bhavan march in Patna; water cannons, tear gas used

Patna: A major confrontation erupted between police and thousands of students in Patna on Wednesday during a protest march towards Raj Bhavan over NEET examination paper leaks and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Security forces stopped the march at JP Golambar by erecting barricades, leading to hours of tension in the city.

The students were asked to disperse and return peacefully.

However, when protesters attempted to push through the barricades, police initially used water cannons and tear gas shells.

As the crowd continued advancing, a lathi-charge was carried out to disperse the demonstrators.

Despite the police action, thousands of students remained at the protest site, raising slogans against the government.

After nearly 20 minutes of confrontation, protesters managed to breach the barricades at JP Golambar and proceeded towards Dakbungalow Crossing.

Police subsequently established another security cordon at Dakbungalow Crossing, where an estimated 7,000 students gathered.

Senior police officials were seen reviewing the security situation as additional forces were deployed.

During the unrest, the escort vehicle of an Inspector General (IG) of Police was allegedly attacked and damaged.

Authorities also reported that some vehicles displaying the BJP insignia were targeted.

A BJP MLA passing through Dakbungalow crossing, reportedly had to leave the area after being confronted by protesters.

Additional personnel from the CRPF and BSF were called in to assist the local police in maintaining law and order.

Around 10:30 a.m. students began their march from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan, and police stopped the procession at JP Golambar using barricades around 11 a.m..

Water cannons, tear gas shells and a lathi-charge were used after protesters attempted to move ahead.

Protesters later broke through the barricades and reached Dakbungalow Crossing.

The demonstrators raised several demands related to the education sector, including resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action over NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities, resolution of issues related to TRE-4 recruitment, and greater accountability in the examination system.

Student protester Rashi Kumari said the demonstration was being held against paper leaks, including the NEET examination, and to seek clarity regarding the TRE-4 notification.

She accused the NDA government of ignoring students’ concerns and demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Another protester, Nusrat Parveen, a student of Patna University, referred to the ongoing student movement at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

She said protesters were demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), and greater sensitivity towards students affected by examination-related stress.

The situation remained tense for several hours as police and administrative officials monitored developments and appealed to protesters to maintain peace.

No official statement regarding injuries or arrests had been released immediately following the confrontation.