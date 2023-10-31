Police Teams Gearing Up for RAJYOTSAVA DAY celebration on 1 Nov at Nehru Maidan

Mangaluru: In less than 24 hours Karnataka State will be celebrating its 50th RAJYOTSAVA DAY across the state, including Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, Rajyotsava Day is celebrated on November 1 to commemorate the day when Kannada dominant regions in South India merged together to form the state of Karnataka. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. The Rajyotsava Day is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for the Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, the hoisting of the official Karnataka flag, community festivals and orchestra.

Rajyotsava Day is celebrated with great joy and vigour all over Karnataka. The entire state wears a festive look on this day as the red and yellow Kannada flags are hoisted at different strategic locations across the state and the Kannada anthem (“Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate”) is chanted. The flag is hoisted at political party offices and several localities. Religion not being a factor, the Rajyotsava is celebrated by Hindus, Muslims and Christians as well. The state government asserts Rajyotsava awards on this day, which are awarded to people responsible for great contributions to the development of Karnataka.DK district administration announced the list of achievers and organisations selected for the awards, which will be presented on November 1 during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Nehru Maidan, starting at 9 a.m. The categories include sports, art, medicine, folklore, theatre, music (instruments), deity service, media, yoga, social service, and literature.

L-R: Narayana RPI-DAR; Umesh P- DCP-CAR; Siddharth Goyal-DCP (Law & Order); M A Upase- ACP-CAR; R V Kamath- RPI and Ganesh Naik- RPI

The chief guest for the Dakshina Kannada Rajyotsava Day celebration will be District Minister in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, joined by Deputy Commintenent missioner, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Superintendent of Police; MCC Mayor, MCC Commissioner; among other district administration officials and politicians. Along with ten police teams participating in the parade, three schools are also participating. The rehearsal for the Rajyotsava Day parade of the police teams has been going on for a couple of days.

The teams that are going to participate in the parade are- Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve Police (CAR), City Traffic Police, Civil Police, Fire Personnel, Home Guards, District police, and City Women Police, along with Scouts (Boys) Vysa Maharshi School-Mulki; guides (Girls) Vysa Maharshi School-Mulki; Bharat Seva Dal students of Government High School, Mullakadu and NSS Unit of Mangaluru University. The parade will be under the leadership of Commander Reserve Police Inspector Sanjeeva Hosamane, under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal and DCPs. The parade will be led by District DAR and CAR Police Brass Band, and the programme will begin with Nada Geethe and Raitha Geethe along with five other Rajotsava traditional songs by the students of Canara School, Urwa Mangaluru.

The guests for the Rajyotsava Day programme at Nehru Maidan on 1 November commencing at 9 a.m. are- Speaker of State Government U T Khader; District Minister In-Charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel; MLA Vedavyas Kamath; DC Mullai Muhilan; MCC Commissioner C L Anand; MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, among others. Dinesh Gundu Rao will deliver his speech for about 20-25 minutes. The programme will be compered as always by Ms Manjula Shetty and Umesh UR- both teachers. In the evening there will be a walkathon starting at 4 pm from Town Hall, followed by a cultural programme arranged by the Police Commissionertae starting at 5 pm, with various performances by police and their children.