‘Police Will be Vigilant & Take ‘Stern Action on Communal Incidents’- New Western Range DIG

Mangaluru: Police will continue to take proactive steps to prevent communal incidents in the communally sensitive districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru coming under the Western Range, said the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Western Range, Amit Singh, in Mangaluru, on Monday, 1 January 2024. Singh took over the post from outgoing DIG Chandragupta IPS, who has been transferred to Bengaluru.

Addressing the media after assuming office of Inspector General of Police (Western Range), AmitSingh said “It is important for the police personnel of the region to be aware of issues that can lead to communal trouble. Personnel should collect intelligence and “Wherever police find incidents that can lead to communal trouble, it should be proactively handled to avoid communal incidents. In the last eight months, the Superintendent of Police of the four districts has done commendable job in preventing such incidents. Police need to be aware of changing patterns of organised crime and cybercrime, and step up efforts to trace absconding offenders involved in such crimes. The police will continue to take firm and effective action against incidents of ‘moral policing. Proactive steps will be taken against the consumption and sale of drugs, which continues to be a menace. Itt is good to return back to Karnataka after a fruitful stint in NIA.

“.The 2007-batch officer, Mr. Singh, replaced Chandragupta, who has been promoted to Inspector General of Police and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru City. Singh has served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Mangaluru and Puttur between 2009 and 2011. He was Superintendent of Police in Hassan, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, and Mysuru. He served in the National Investigation Agency from September 2019 till 2nd week of December 2023 when he returned to the parent Karnataka cadre. The Government on December 31 issued orders to post Singh as the DIG, Western Range.

Several changes have taken place in the district over the past decade, with notable growth and shifts in the crime pattern. There is a noticeable increase in white-collar crimes, economic offences, and cybercrimes. Some cases from the region are currently under the jurisdiction of the NIA. Therefore, we must remain vigilant,” said Amit. Further, Singh said that he would discuss problems and issues with SPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts and take appropriate action.

On the issue of the drug menace, Singh stressed the need for vigilant and proactive measures. While efforts are being made to raise awareness in colleges, there is a need to trace the source of the drug supply. On incidents of moral policing, he said, “We must stand firm, with officials taking necessary actions as per the law. Maintaining awareness, staying alert, and gathering intelligence inputs are crucial aspects of our approach. Regarding cyber crimes, people need to be aware, especially of crimes such as hacking and the ‘Jamtara model.’

