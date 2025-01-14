Political parties hold ‘Dahi-Chura’ feasts in Bihar

Patna: Political parties in Bihar have organised ‘Dahi-Chura’ feasts on Tuesday that have been serving as the “table of negotiations” in state politics, with every serving of yoghurt and flattened rice carrying the weight of camaraderie and political strategy.

The event at RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s residence on 10 Circular Road, Patna, is open to allies and select dignitaries.

As the guests began arriving at Lalu Prasad’s residence on Tuesday morning, the event saw a vibrant assembly of political figures.

Speculation about potential political developments, particularly Lalu’s open invitation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join forces, fizzled out after the latter publicly declined the offer.

Despite the absence of any major political breakthroughs, the traditional Dahi-Chura feast at Lalu Prasad’s residence on 10 Circular Road remains a key cultural and political event.

Preparations for this grand feast began days in advance, underlining its importance in Bihar’s socio-political milieu.

However, like last year, this year’s gathering has been restricted to a select group of leaders, indicating a shift towards more controlled and intimate political interactions.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan is hosting a Dahi-Chura feast at the party office, aiming to present a united front among the ruling parties.

Prominent leaders from the alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, are expected to attend. This gathering highlights Chirag’s efforts to reinforce his position and signal unity within the ruling coalition.

By hosting such a gathering, Union Minister Chirag seeks to underscore his influence and the cohesion of the alliance, a crucial narrative in Bihar’s politically charged environment.

At the same time, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal is organising a Dahi-Chura feast, inviting all leaders of the NDA alliance. This event underscores the BJP’s central role in Bihar’s ruling coalition and its efforts to consolidate alliances. The simultaneous feasts hosted by the BJP and Chirag Paswan suggest a synchronised effort to display strength and solidarity in the face of evolving political scenarios.

The Congress has joined the fray with its Dahi-Chura feast at the party headquarters, Sadakat Ashram. This event provides the party with an opportunity to connect with its cadre and reaffirm its relevance in the state’s political landscape.

While Congress’s influence in Bihar has waned over the years, such events allow it to remain part of the broader conversation.

Earlier, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha hosted a ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast, with the Governor and Chief Minister in attendance, adding a ceremonial gravitas to the tradition. His event set the tone for the season, reinforcing his stature within the state’s political hierarchy.